Max Ehrich Says "Stop Harassing Me" After Demi Lovato Breakup

Max Ehrich is making a plea.

Just days after fans learned he and Demi Lovato split, the 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and asked to be left alone.

"Stop harassing my Mom with text messages all throughout the night," he wrote on Sept. 29. "Stop harassing me. Leave us alone."

He also appeared to clap back at recent reports about the breakup. "Who are these 'sources'?" he continued. "Stop trying to defamate me for telling the truth."'

Just the day before, Ehrich posted a cryptic message about new beginnings. "One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page," he wrote on Sept. 28. "Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only."

He also claimed he was "not interested in attention" and that he wanted to focus on his art, including his new movie Southern Gospel. Seemingly addressing the 28-year-old singer, he then wrote, "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what….? Telling the truth?"

He also referenced Ariana Grande's hit song and added, "Please stop trying to thank you, next... Me... For I'm just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me. Thanks. God bless."