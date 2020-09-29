Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Gives Update on Her Baby After Receiving Blood Transfusions

Chrissy Teigen remains in the hospital after receiving two blood transfusions.

As the Chrissy's Court star previously shared, she's receiving medical care due to excessive bleeding during her third pregnancy. "It's so weird because I feel really good," the Cravings author, who is expecting a baby boy with husband John Legend, told her social media followers on Sunday, Sept. 27. "I'm usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so hard for me to come to terms with. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding."

On Monday, Sept. 28, Chrissy returned to social media to give her followers an update. "hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is," she explained on Instagram. "It's an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts."