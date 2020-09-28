NeNe Leakes Makes Controversial Claims About Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams After RHOA Exit

NeNe Leakes recently announced her Real Housewives of Atlanta departure, but she's not done with the franchise just yet.
The reality TV personality took to Twitter on Sunday, Sept. 27 to seemingly address the comments Wendy Williams and Andy Cohen made about her during their virtual chat on Watch What Happens Live.
"NeNe is my friend, and I know her as Linnethia, I don't know her as this person on reality TV... just what I watch," Wendy explained to the Bravo host on Sunday evening. "I believe... that this is not a truth. NeNe has quit the show several times and you'll have her back.
Wendy added, "NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don't know what NeNe's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but... the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff."
While Wendy compared NeNe's success to Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, she did question how she would stay relevant.
"What are they gonna do? Is it gonna be Gregg [Leakes] and NeNe... you're gonna give them another reality show? That's boring," Wendy shared with Andy. "How about it NeNe being a grandmother? That's boring. NeNe and her own kids, that's boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood, that's boring."
Andy chimed in, "Listen, she probably has a lot of opportunities and hopefully she will come back at some point."
"She did say that the phone is ringing," Williams commented, to which Andy replied, "Yeah, I don't doubt it... I think her phone is always ringing, she's done a million other shows."
Following the Watch What Happens Live episode, NeNe posted a series of tweets seemingly in response to Wendy and Andy's conversation.
"Both are f their ratings are LOW! Bye QUEENS," the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared.
NeNe also alleged that Bravo and Andy have "elevated" the "white" Real Housewives. She posted, "We strictly talking the OG's. I was the ONLY BLACK OG. My white counter parts were elevated and given full season episodes EVERY season. Each season i was given less & less. Don't ask me, @ Andy and @ Bravo and ask them why."
Moreover, NeNe appeared to address Wendy's comments about her making money.
"I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that," she wrote in part. "I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good... No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I'm ICON. Don't forget."
Signing off, NeNe left her Twitter followers with one final message.
"So much you guys just don't know! I'm going to bed now! The systemic racism is greater than you will ever know," she concluded.
At this time, Wendy nor Andy have publicly commented on NeNe's tweets or accusations made against them. E! News has reached out to Bravo, as well as both Wendy and Andy's reps for comment. We have yet to receive a response.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)