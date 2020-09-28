NeNe Leakes Makes Controversial Claims About Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams After RHOA Exit

NeNe Leakes recently announced her Real Housewives of Atlanta departure, but she's not done with the franchise just yet.

The reality TV personality took to Twitter on Sunday, Sept. 27 to seemingly address the comments Wendy Williams and Andy Cohen made about her during their virtual chat on Watch What Happens Live.

"NeNe is my friend, and I know her as Linnethia, I don't know her as this person on reality TV... just what I watch," Wendy explained to the Bravo host on Sunday evening. "I believe... that this is not a truth. NeNe has quit the show several times and you'll have her back.

Wendy added, "NeNe likes attention, dramatic attention. I don't know what NeNe's going to be doing for money, I'm not trying to count coins, but... the Housewives is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff."

While Wendy compared NeNe's success to Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, she did question how she would stay relevant.