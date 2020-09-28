Why Bella and Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Says It's "Dangerous" to Be Their Father

Mohamed Hadid feels the weight of being a dad to two of the most famous women in the world.
As fans well know, the luxury real estate developer has another title: father to five, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid with ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. And, as he shared in a newly published interview with The Times, the role has informed how people see him as Gigi, Bella and son Anward Hadid have amassed larger public platforms. As a result, his actions can affect not only himself, but the public perception of his famous kids.
"[People] don't look at me as Mohamed Hadid. They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar and Alana and Marielle," he told the newspaper. "It's dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them."
As a result, it's affected which business opportunities he takes. And, according to Mohamed, outside forces also "use my kids as an instrument to harass me."
"Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me," he further explained. "They were my kids. Now I'm their father. It is what it is."
The number of eyes on him was most recently evident earlier in September when he shared a poem for his future grandchild on Instagram as fans patiently awaited the birth of Gigi's first baby. His social media post sparked so much speculation that the little one had secretly arrived, spurring Mohamed to not only assure in the comment section that wasn't the case, but also to eventually delete the post altogether.
On Sept. 23, the new parents officially confirmed their baby girl was born.
Despite the pressure Mohamed feels, his famous kids have shown nothing but respect and adoration for their dad during their years in the spotlight. In July, Bella fired back at Instagram for mistakenly removing her Instagram Story post about her father's Palestinian roots.
"I am proud to be Palestinian," the supermodel wrote while also urging fans to "post where their mother and fathers were born today! Remind them how proud you are of where you come from !!!"