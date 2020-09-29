4 Celeb-Loved Beauty and Fashion Trends We're Copying

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Your favorite hosts at Daily Pop weighed in on some of fall 2020s biggest trends today. From French manicures with a twist to monochromatic sets to biker boots to the gold chain necklace and hoop earrings combo, celebs have been rocking these looks as of late and you can totally recreate them at home.
Below, we break down these trends and who's wearing them. And then, shop these looks to test them out for yourself!
French Manicures With a Twist
Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Justine Sky, Vanessa Hudgens and Kourtney Kardashian are embracing not-so-basic French manicures. Whether you're adding in neon colors or rhinestones, you'll be sure to have fun with beauty trend.
KISS imPRESS Press-on Manicure - My Smile is Beamin
Press on this manicure that has a standard French tip look but with glitter details.
KISS Gel Fantasy Jelly Nails - Jelly Like
Or, press on these pointed nails with bright colors and rhinestones.
Monochromatic Sets
Olivia Culpo, Sofia Richie, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Gabrielle Union have been loving monochromatic sets. We're especially into the comfy loungewear variety.
Knit Pause Sweater and Shorts Lounge Set
Cozy up in this sweater and shorts lounge set that's available in six different colors. We love its unique texture.
Stone Soft Ribbed Lounge Set
This set comes with a cardigan, crop top and sweat pants. Its material is soft and ribbed.
Biker Boots
Biker boots are a great addition to your wardrobe for fall, and Hilary Duff, Olivia Palermo and Kaley Cuoco have all been rocking theirs.
Faux Leather Boot with Cleated Sole
You're getting a great deal on these block heel biker booties in a faux leather. They lace up.
Bristol Biker Boots
These beautiful leather booties have a gold buckle and a grippy sole so you won't slip. Their side zipper allows you to take them on and off easily.
The Gold Chain Necklace and Hoop Earrings Combo
Hoop earrings and a chain necklace are the perfect combo, at least according to Hilary Duff and Ariana Grande.
Parker Necklace
You can't go wrong with Gorjana's bestselling Parker necklace. It's 18 karat gold-plated and can also be worn as a lariat thanks to its unique hinge closure.
Mini Eternity Hoop Earrings
You'll get so much wear out of these mini hoop earrings with crystals.
