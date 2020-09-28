Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's New Pics With Son Matteo Might Just Give You Baby Fever

Sep 28, 2020
A picture-perfect family of three.

Nikki Bella and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev seem to be thriving in their new roles as parents to their now 2-month-old son Matteo!

They continue to keep it real about the challenges that come with being first-time parents—from Artem's struggle to be away from Matteo while filming Dancing With the Stars to Nikki's insecurities about her postpartum body—while still making sure to stop and enjoy the little moments, just like they are in Nikki's recent Instagram post. 

The Total Bellas star shared a collage of four cute and candid selfies of her, Artem and Matteo lounging in bed and smiling cheek to cheek.

"Life doesn't get any better than this," Nikki captioned the photo.

A flurry of comments pointed out how Matteo looks like Artem's "mini-me." Others came in the form of heart emojis from Nikki's Total Divas co-stars Lana and Nattie Neidhart, while Snooki wrote, "OMG HIS LITTLE FACE."

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella's mom Kathy Colace also commented, writing, "Just love!!!!"

Brie & Nikki Bella's Newborn Sons Make Cute Cousins in New Pics
Instagram

Artem shared a snapshot from the same photo session to his own Instagram along with the caption "My whole world."

Keep scrolling through the below gallery of Matteo's cutest pics to see even more photos the couple recently posted of their baby boy!

Nikki & Brie Bella Get Real About Their Post-Baby Bodies
Instagram
Mama's Boy

For Matteo's first official photo and name reveal, Nikki shared on Instagram, "Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. 7/31/2020. 7 lbs 3 oz. 19 3/4 in."

Instagram
Father and Son

"Father and son," Artem wrote on Instagram. "@thenikkibella we did good!"

Instagram
Baby Boy Chigvintsev

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" Nikki revealed after giving birth on Jul. 31, 2020. "Everyone is safe and healthy."

Instagram
Family Photo

Mom, dad and baby pose for a family photo together that's cute beyond words!

Instagram
Beaming Bella

Nikki is glowing as she smiles while staring at her bundle of joy.

Instagram
Dapper Duo

The father-son duo are melting our hearts in coordinating blue outfits.

Instagram
Sweet Dreams

Little Matteo is sound asleep in his mom's arms.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Could this family of three be any cuter?!

Instagram
One Month Old

"Our Matteo is a month old today @theartemc," Nikki wrote on Aug. 31, 2020.

Instagram
Doting Dad

Papa Artem also shared a celebratory pic on the same day writing, "Happy 1 month my little Teo."

Instagram
Sisterly Selfie Replication

Nikki attempted to recreate her sister Brie Bella's selfie with Buddy Danielson, but Matteo wasn't having it!

Instagram
That Hair!

"This face officially owns me for the rest of my life! lol." Nikki wrote on Instagram. "My Teo can have it all from me! His hair here is giving me full emo vibes."

Instagram
All Smiles

It doesn't get any cuter than this!

Instagram
Blooming Blonde Locks

Nikki shared this adorable close-up on Sunday, Sept. 14 along with a lengthy caption about Matteo! "PS the sunlight shining right on my little man makes him look so blonde!," she wrote in-part.

Instagram
Nap Time

Artem and 'Teo catching up on some much-needed ZzzZzzZs.

Instagram
Best Buds

Matteo got to hang out with his cousin Buddy Danielson when Nikki and Brie's Nana paid them both a visit!

Instagram
The Perfect Trio

Artem shared this snapshot, writing, "My whole world."

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

A heartwarming selfie that Nikki shared as part of a series of family photos featuring Artem, her mom Kathy Colace, Daniel Bryan and Buddy and Birdie Danielson!

Instagram
Good Luck, Dad!

Artem squeezing in some snuggles before heading to shoot Dancing With the Stars. "Oh my heart!! I'm the luckiest to have an incredible family!" Nikki wrote with the series of pics. "There is nothing better than that! Especially when you need them the most. They all even came together to watch and cheer Artem on!)."

Instagram
Strike a Pose

"Life doesn't get any better than this," Nikki wrote alongside a collage of photos of the family of three. Too sweet!

Watch
Brie Bella & Daniel Bryan Give Baby Buddy Update

