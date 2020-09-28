Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Merch Is Now Online Just in Time for Halloween!

Get your hands on parks-exclusive clothes and accessories so you can dress like your favorite Jedi or First Order baddie.

By Carly Milne Sep 28, 2020 9:10 PMTags
FashionHalloweenShopShop Fashion
E-comm: Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Merch E! Illustration

Do you miss the experience of going to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and picking up some merch from Black Spire Outpost? Good news: ShopDisney now has land-exclusive robes, Lightsaber hilts and more, just in time for Halloween!

Back when Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge first launched, the only place you could get these force-approved frocks and weapons was if you visited Batuu yourself. But for a short time, you can now get your hands on must-have items like Obi-Wan's Lightsaber hilt, a Jedi-approved robe for when you're going incognito, tunics inspired by Rey's signature style, and more!

But act fast, 'cause these SW:GE exclusives won't be available online for long. Shop our fave picks below, and may the force be with you!

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Tunic for Adults

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, this wrap-front tunic will totally help you tap into the power of the force. It has sneaky snaps hidden in the front and some hidden hook and eye fasteners in the back, so it'll stay in place while you're battling for the good of the galaxy. It also has an adjustable fabric sash so you can make it fit the way you want.

$70
ShopDisney

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Resistance Tunic for Women

If you need a little more movement while you're battling the Sith, or if you just want to channel your inner Rey, this simple sleeveless tunic is the way to go. It has a wrap front and high flared collar that dips into a v-neck, with catch stitch accents at the hip for a little extra force flare. It works as a companion piece to the Resistance Vest for Women, too.

$50
ShopDisney

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Obi-Wan Kenobi Lightsaber Hilt

You'll feel the spirit of Obi-Wan Kenobi guiding you when you grip this detailed recreation of his lightsaber hilt. True, you won't go through the whole capital E experience of building your own lightsaber like you would at SW:GE, but pop three AAA batteries in the hilt and snap in a blade (sold separately), and we defy you not to get tears in your eyes when you light that thing up and see it glow blue.

$130
ShopDisney

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Lightsaber Blade 36'

This is the additional blade we were talking about above. It measures 36-inches, and sports contacts at the bottom that draw power from the hilt to light it up and make it glow. However, if you have a different Legacy Lightsaber Hilt or one of the hand-built Lightsabers from Savi's Workshop, this blade will work with these, too. Just be forewarned: this isn't a toy.

$50
ShopDisney

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Robe for Adults

Go undercover when you're on the hunt from the First Order by draping yourself in this hooded robe, which features a hidden hook and eye closure at the neck. It fits loose, so it's easy to move in just in case you need to make a quick getaway.

$125
ShopDisney

Looking for more Halloween costume ideas? These couples costumes are totally ready for your trick-or-treat plans. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

