Julianne Hough Finally Releases "Transform" Music Video After "Challenging" Year

This past year was certainly filled with ups and down for Julianne. In addition to the challenges she listed above, Julianne experienced several private hardships. Last September, for instance, her dogs Harley and Lexi passed away. Then, after months of split speculation, Julianne and Brooks Laich announced their decision to separate. However, a source told E! News the celebrities have actually "been working on their relationship for several months."

"The pandemic, and time isolating together and apart has forced both of them to do some serious soul searching," the insider said. "Julianne realized that she misses Brooks steadfast companionship. Julianne knows she has a good man in Brooks and willing partner in resolving things between them."

The duo was recently spotted out together, and the source suggested they've been spending a lot of time together over the last several weeks. The insider hinted they have their loved ones' support, too.

"Julianne's friends and family have remained connected to Brooks and they have let Julianne know that Brooks has their support, and they would love to see the two of them continue working things out," the source continued. "They're both putting in the effort to be the couple they want to be, and it seems they've almost fully reconciled."

Julianne opened up about her year of change in a post shared to Instagram earlier this month, writing, "When we choose to surrender to the process of transformation, we begin to understand how beautiful and joyous the process can truly be…"

Watch the above clip to see her music video.