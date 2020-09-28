Will Smith Gives a Tour of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion: Go Inside

The freshest of princes returns to Bel-Air!

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, star of the show Will Smith put the Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb (courtesy of its current owners). In case potential houseguests need a real lay of the land breakdown, Will and his TV best friend DJ Jazzy Jeff took a tour of the family home in a YouTube video uploaded on Sept. 28.

The inside looked much less homey than it did on the show. Instead, it's been converted into a museum dedicated to show Will's love for hip-hop culture. The walls are covered with limited edition sneakers and the closets house apparel from the 30-piece clothing line dedicated to the 30th anniversary.

"It has beautiful nostalgic value," Will said as he and Jeff made TikTok videos outside by the pool—one of many created in the home.

The TikTok king was later accompanied by the rest of the cast of the iconic show including Joseph Marcell (who played Geoffrey the Butler), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian Banks), and Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks). Soon as the TV fam walked into the house, they noticed the framed photo of James Avery, who played Philip Banks. James passed away in December 2013.