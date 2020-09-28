See Javicia Leslie Transform Into Batwoman For the First Time

It's time to mask up.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, new Batwoman star Javicia Leslie offered a first look at herself in character as Ryan Wilder, Kate Kane's replacement following Ruby Rose's unexpected exit from the CW show. In the new shot, Leslie's costume features the same cowls and pointed nose accents as before, however, she hinted at new changes to come.

"Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go," she wrote, adding, "But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit."

Of course, Leslie's casting has already made a splash considering she's the first Black woman to step into the Batwoman role.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement in July.