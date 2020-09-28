The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Bachelor Nation has a baby on board!

The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy announced her pregnancy with fiancé and certified drone pilot Alex Kavanagh in a sweet Instagram post on Sept. 27. In the black and white video, the reality TV star hopped down from their kitchen countertop to dance with Alex to the 1963 classic song "Be My Baby" from The Ronettes.

"Started from the kitchen now we're here," began the caption. "Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :)."

The 33-year-old mommy-to-be added, "@drone.pilot and I couldn't be more excited to grow our little family!!!"

This will be the couple's first child together.

Earlier this year in Feb. 2020, Lesley and Alex announced their engagement on Instagram with a couple of beachy photos and one of airplane tickets.

The caption read, "2/4/2, a day I'll never forget. We're boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft" followed by the super cute hashtag #ToKavAndToHold.