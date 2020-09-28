Human Ken Doll Is Back! Hear All About His 900+ Cosmetic Surgeries in Botched Sneak Peek

The return of the Human Ken Doll.
Justin Jedlica, who appeared on the very first episode of Botched when it premiered in 2014, is back on tonight's all-new special, Botched: Where Are They Now!
As fans of the E! show may recall, Justin initially sought out Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif in hopes that they'd operate on him using a plastic surgery plan he came up with himself. At that point in his life, he had already undergone several hundred cosmetic procedures—from five nose jobs to implants in his chest, butt, biceps, triceps, cheeks and chin—but he was still far from his goal of ultimate perfection.
Over the years, Justin's continued to receive surgery after surgery, even reuniting with the Botched docs in 2015 for a life-threatening procedure. However, nobody could've predicted just how far he'd be willing to go.
As Justin tells Drs. Dubrow and Nassif in this sneak peek clip, "The last time, I couldn't even remember how many procedures I had. Something probably in the 400 to 500 realm."
Justin continues, "Today, I've had about 950 cosmetic procedures and I'm easily on my way to 1,000 within the year. So that's definitely a goal of mine."
Yes, you read that right: nearly 1,000 cosmetic procedures!
He explains that he's gone under the knife for a wide variety of surgeries, including both buttock lipo and injections, matching face lifts with his mother and full torso recontouring "but all with injectables."
"So 50 kits of Kybella and then I did 60 ccs of Restylane into the abdominal muscles to try to push them out," Justin says when Dr. Dubrow asks about the type of injectables. "And the Kybella to obviously etch a little bit because nobody would do lipo etching on me because they said there wasn't enough fat."
If you think that's wild, wait until you hear what else Justin has had done!
"I did microneedling on my face which isn't that big of a deal, but I ended up doing microneedling on my penis. And scrotox!" he adds, with the latter being exactly what it sounds like: Botox injections into the scrotum.
Microneedling, on the other hand, "improves the overall tone [and] texture," Justin says. "My thought process was that if you microneedle things, you get, like, a bunch of collagen that kind of storms to that area, and potentially you could get some kind of girth enhancement."
Unfortunately, as Justin goes onto reveal, the microneedling ended up backfiring.
"I just had tons of, like, little abrasions all through the penis and the gland," he adds, noting that he's always "playing around" with different methods. "I had silicone in my penis years ago."
Dr. Dubrow's response puts it nicely: "Wow, that's a lot of penis plastic surgery there!"
