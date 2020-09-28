Human Ken Doll Is Back! Hear All About His 900+ Cosmetic Surgeries in Botched Sneak Peek

The return of the Human Ken Doll.

Justin Jedlica, who appeared on the very first episode of Botched when it premiered in 2014, is back on tonight's all-new special, Botched: Where Are They Now!

As fans of the E! show may recall, Justin initially sought out Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif in hopes that they'd operate on him using a plastic surgery plan he came up with himself. At that point in his life, he had already undergone several hundred cosmetic procedures—from five nose jobs to implants in his chest, butt, biceps, triceps, cheeks and chin—but he was still far from his goal of ultimate perfection.

Over the years, Justin's continued to receive surgery after surgery, even reuniting with the Botched docs in 2015 for a life-threatening procedure. However, nobody could've predicted just how far he'd be willing to go.

As Justin tells Drs. Dubrow and Nassif in this sneak peek clip, "The last time, I couldn't even remember how many procedures I had. Something probably in the 400 to 500 realm."