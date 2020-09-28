Mandy Moore Reveals the One Drink She's Missing During Her Pregnancy

Oh no, not the coffee!

In an Instagram Story posted on Sept. 28, Mandy Moore opened up about the first trimester of her pregnancy and the select aversions she's having to specific foods and drinks. The mom-to-be must have had a tough morning because she was particularly missing the taste of coffee.

"Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?" the caption began. "It's one of my major food aversions right now (and I know— probably for the best) but it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed." Of course, many mothers felt her pain and sent messages of encouragement.

In a follow-up video, the This Is Us star said, "I just woke up from a nap to many, many folks telling me it is not strange in fact to have a coffee aversion."

"Lots of ladies had coffee aversions during their pregnancy so I am not worried," the 36-year-old actress added. "I'm fully accepting that my love of coffee will come back. And if not, it's all good. Small price to pay."