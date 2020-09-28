Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized for Excessive Bleeding

Chrissy Teigen is resting in the hospital after experiencing "very bad" bleeding.
The Cravings author, who is pregnant with her and husband John Legend's third child, took to social media on Sunday, Sept. 27, to give an update on her health and her baby boy. "So, we all know I've been on bed rest for a few weeks," the 34-year-old began. "And that's like super serious bed rest, like get up to quickly pee and that's it. I would take baths twice a week, no showering."
"I was always, always bleeding," Chrissy continued. "I'm about halfway through pregnancy and blood has been going for a month...maybe a little less than a month. But we're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot."
Chrissy, who is also mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, went on to explain that every time she would go to the bathroom, there would be blood. "But honestly, just laying there would be blood," she said. "But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there."
"It's so weird because I feel really good," Chrissy shared. "I'm usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise. I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so hard for me to come to terms with. It was at the point today where it was never stopping bleeding."
"That's obviously very bad," she noted.
Chrissy went on to urge doctors on social media to stop trying to diagnose her. "You have to trust me that I have very good doctors who know what they're doing, who know the entire story," she said. "There's so much more than you can ever imagine. I share a lot, but not absolutely everything. So trust me when I say they know and I just want to keep things so simple for you guys."
"I guess in the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak," Chrissy explained. "I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did."
"He's so different than they were," she added. "He's strong. I'm so excited for him because he's so wonderful, the strongest little dude. So, I can't wait for him. But basically, he's the strongest coolest dude in the s--ttiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn't have a good foundation to begin with."
Chrissy said that the baby "didn't have the strongest chance" at the very beginning of her pregnancy. Now, they're trying to make sure that the baby has "a lot of fluid around him" while Chrissy gets as much rest as possible.