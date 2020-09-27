STREAM NOW

Rebel Wilson Cuddles Up With Boyfriend Jacob Busch During Monaco Getaway

It's good to be Rebel Wilson! The Pitch Perfect star showed off her new relationship with boyfriend Jacob Busch during their trip to Monaco.

A gala in Monaco with a cute new guy might sound like the plot of a wanderlust-inspiring romance novel, but for Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, it's just a normal part of her week. 

Currently, Rebel is in Monaco for the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health, which was held on Thursday, Sept. 24. It was there that she made her red carpet debut with Jacob Busch, her new boyfriend whom she has reportedly been seeing for months now. On Sunday, Sept. 27, Rebel shared an update of how the pair's trip is going with a cute Instagram story Boomerang. She and Jacob appear to be enjoying a windy day on a boat. 

Jacob also shared the photo of him and Rebel in his Instagram story, as well as a few additional pics of him enjoying the boat life. 

Additionally on Instagram, Rebel showed off her Monaco workout routine, which involved doing bicep curls with a giant bottle of Belvedere vodka. 

Though the relationship between Jacob and Rebel is new, it appears to be going very well for the healthy ice cream founder and the actress.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

Of Jacob, a source for People said, "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well." 

The source added that he is "very health conscious" and that he and Rebel have been "motivating each other with their health journeys."

Prior to his relationship with Rebel, Jacob was in an on-again, off-again relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof. 

Now, it looks like it's smooth sailing with Rebel! 

