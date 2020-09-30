Tone It Up's Karena Dawn Wants You to Meditate and Laugh Daily

Sometimes knowing how to calm it down is just as important as toning it up.
Just ask Karena Dawn, the co-founder of the popular Tone It Up app, whose personal self-care routine is centered around meditation and grounding herself.
The New York Times best-selling author opened up about her daily routine and rituals as part of E! News' Wellness Wednesday series, revealing her go-to snacks and podcasts, as well as the three things she attempts to do every day. Spoiler: Her adorable pups are fully involved.
Read on for the full rundown from the trainer, who is currently traveling the country in an RV and documenting the journey on her Instagram...
Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:
I love Eckhart Tolle's three modalities of awakening: Always be in a state of acceptance, enjoyment or enthusiasm.
The First Thing You Do in the Morning:
Kiss my husband and my two poms in bed!
Three Things You Try to Do Each Day and Why You Do Them:
Meditate, workout and laugh ~ because all three bring enjoyment and a positive mindset.
Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:
@Chopra @ToneItUp @NAMIcommunicate ~ all accounts spread love and are there to better all lives.
Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:
The Tone It Up app! It's been a life-saver the past few months. I use it daily. I love the On Demand section because you can choose any workout depending on your mood! Plus, the meditations help calm in times of stress.
Your Go-To Snack:
Tone It Up bars and bites. I keep them stocked in my purse!
Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:
Tone It Up protein muffins! I'm nibbling on the strawberry shortcake ones now. They're great because I made this batch two days ago and they stay fresh for a long time in the fridge. Recipe is in the TIU app!
Your Go-To Indulgence:
A delicious cheese and charcuterie board paired with an Italian wine!
Your Go-To Easy Beauty Routine:
Moisturize often! I apply moisturizer, eye balm and serums in the morning and evening. It's been a routine for over a decade.
Your Current Feel-Good Song:
On mornings I need a little extra boost, I have two favorite go-to [songs] that I blast and dance around the house ~ Glorious by Macklemore and Feeling Good by Nina Simone.
The Apps or Podcasts You've Been Turning To:
Tone It Up App! Favorite podcasts are On Purpose with Jay Shetty, School of Greatness with Lewis Howes and Almost 30 with Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik.
No. 1 Self-Care Tip:
Meditate, it shifts everything.
You Can't Go to Bed Without Doing This:
Snuggling my dogs.
What Is Making You the Happiest Right Now:
Health.
Reading Recommendations:
The Four Agreements, Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Power of NOW and Untethered Soul.