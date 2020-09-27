Tana Mongeau Sparks Romance Rumors With Noah Cyrus Again

Are Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus a couple, or do they just love making people guess their relationship status? The pair's latest social media posts have their fans confused on whether or a romance is really happening.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Tana posted a cryptic message on Instagram, suggesting that not only was she dating Noah, but that she was dating her again.

"i mean ofc i had to take a break from instagram until she was my girlfriend again," teased Tana on a photo of her and Noah snuggling up together.

Earlier in the weekend, Tana's Instagram Story—which included videos from a big dinner with friends— was full of suggestions that her and Noah were indeed a couple...but also, maybe not actually a couple?

"What's up TMZ? I just wanted to talk to you before you covered the story," Tana teased before kissing Noah in a car.

Another post on Noah's feed featured the "Stay Together" singer with a giant teddy bear for Tana.

"I'm a simp," Noah joked in her IG Story when presenting her maybe-girlfriend with the present.