Charlize Theron Honors "Beautiful Powerhouse" Daughters With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Like mother, like daughter.

Charlize Theron shared never-before-seen photos of her two daughters, August, 5, and Jackson, 8, in honor of National Daughters Day. She wrote on Instagram, "My heart belongs to these two beautiful powerhouses. I will never be the same. Happy #NationalDaughtersDay."

The Mad Max star rarely posts picture of the girls but this time around she shared four, all of which show them happy and smiling.

Model Helena Christensen commented, "Awwww such beautiful girls."

As of late, the South African star has increasingly opened up about her life as a single mother.

In July, she told Diane Von Furstenburg that she hopes to raise August and Jackson to be women, "who realize that there is absolutely no shame in that game to be in a relationship with yourself."