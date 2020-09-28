Below Deck Mediterranean Preview: Watch Captain Sandy and Chef Tom Fight Over Frozen Fish

In her own words, Captain Sandy Yawn is the "wrong person to piss off."
In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Below Deck Mediterranean, Chef Tom Checketts finds himself snapping at The Wellington's captain after he's delivered frozen fish. There's tension at the very start of the clip as Captain Sandy asks a frazzled Bugsy Drake if she's ok.
As Bugsy informs Captain Sandy that provisions for the charter have arrived frozen, she also tells a just arrived Tom that she's moved the frozen items to the fridge. Rather than thanking the Chief Stewardess, the frustrated chef offers up a snarky reply.
"Brilliant," he responds. "Frozen halibut is much better than fresh."
Shocked by this update, Captain Sandy offers up an expletive and asks for Tom to explain to her the situation. However, it seems the chef has no interest in speaking with the famed captain.
"I tried to speak to you about it, and you were just calling BWA," Tom snaps. "And now we're stuck with frozen fish."
In response to this, Captain Sandy makes it clear she will not be blamed for this delivery snafu.
"Wait a minute, I called BWA and she was going to bring you fresh halibut," a calm Captain Sandy remarks. "So, she did not bring it? That's all I need to know. Did BWA bring you fresh halibut? Is that a yes or a no? It's a no?"
Not appreciating the captain's line of questions, Chef Tom reveals that he doesn't know the state of the fish.
"Sandy, if you just let me speak, I don't know," Tom says. "Because I haven't had time to check because I've been serving the crew lunch, because I've been doing the other guests' food."
He then goes on to demand "patience" from his boss. Unsurprisingly, this causes things to escalate between the two.
Captain Sandy retorts, "You just said there's f--king frozen halibut in the freezer, did you not?"
Per Tom, he "did not." Then why has he been complaining about frozen fish?
Clearly over the conversation, Captain Sandy decides to walk away.
"I'm not gonna f--king do this," she expresses. "I'm not gonna take his…I'm not. It's not gonna happen."
Back in the galley, Tom declares that he's "f--king done."
With the rest of the crew in the main salon, Captain Sandy says that Tom "can leave."
She concludes, "Wrong person to piss off."
Watch the confrontation in the exclusive clip above.
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
You can binge past episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock now.
