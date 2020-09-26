Stars Who've Dated Normal People

It's a tale as old as time: Celebrity meets civilian. They fall in love. The end.

OK, so it's not really a fable out of the story books we all grew up on, but it is the stuff of modern fairy tales. And Zac Efron is the latest male star to take on the role of Prince Charming after he was photographed holding hands with his new love interest. The twist? She's not a Hollywood starlet or a TikTok influencer, she's just a regular ol' human being who just now happens to be the living embodiment of hope to millions of women around the world.

Of course, The Greatest Showman actor isn't the far from the first celeb to fall for a normal person with no ties to the industry, though it is a rarity.

Another former Disney star once made headlines for dating his biggest fan, while a Jonas brother didn't have to travel to the year 3000 to find his soul mate—he just had to go on a family vacation.