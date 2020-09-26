Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Welcome Baby No. 3

Tyler Hubbard and his family are counting even more "blessings."

E! News confirms the Florida Georgia Line member and his wife Hayley Hubbard welcomed a baby boy, Atlas Roy Hubbard, into the world on Thursday, Sept. 24. The couple's third child joins Olivia "Liv" Rose, 2, and Luca, 1.

"Atlas stands for strength. For us, this name also represents our family's passion for travel and experiencing different cultures," the couple told People.

Tyler explained further, "Roy was the name of my dad, who passed away when I was 20. Getting to name our son after him is so special to us. Atlas will carry on my dad's legacy and will always be a reminder of how well he loved everyone."

The happy announcement comes after Hayley documented much of her pregnancy journey through the coronavirus pandemic on Instagram.

In addition to safely working out with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, the proud mom was able to create plenty of family memories in quarantine. And yes, Hayley also got creative with date night thanks to a few assists from Tyler.