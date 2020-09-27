My Music Moments: SuperM Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

SuperM is taking over.

Since their arrival on the scene in 2019, the septet has been billed as "the Avengers of K-Pop"—and for good reason. Each member of the group comes from an already established boy band, with Taemin hailing from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.

As SM Entertainment A&R executive and director Chris Lee told Billboard in Aug. 2019 when the label's supergroup was announced, "Each Avenger has their own group and Iron Man has his own movie and Thor has his own, but together, they have an even greater synergy, so like that the members will pursue their own careers and own groups but also join together with synergy—a positive one."

A successful one too.

When their self-titled debut EP was released in October of last year, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1, making them not only the second South Korean group in history to top the U.S. chart, but the first ever to do it in their first at bat.