Megan Fox May Have Just Revealed She Got a Tattoo of Machine Gun Kelly’s Name

New couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can't stop, won't stop gushing over each other in the press, and now, MGK's new album may have just teased how deep in this relationship these two really are.

The latest album, which dropped Friday, Sept. 25 and initially united Megan and Kelly for the "My Bloody Valentine" music video, now also features Megan speaking on the track "Banyan Tree (Interlude)."

"It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan mused. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

The stars met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass, and in May were spotted hanging out around Los Angeles. Last year, Megan separated from her husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children, after nine years of marriage. Kelly shares a daughter with his ex, Emma Cannon.

Megan and MGK celebrated the album release with a night out on Hollywood. The couple was spotted taking a party bus to The Highlight Room.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Kelly admitted that his new relationship with Megan was uniquely special.

"After I made... the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that," he shared. "I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."