Watch Married at First Sight's Bennett and Amelia Say "I Love You" for the First Time

It finally happened! In an exclusive sneak peek at Married at First Sight, Bennett and Amelia reveal their true thoughts about each other.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 30, 2020 1:00 PMTags
Love is in the air!

For reality TV fans craving some romance, look no further than Lifetime's long-running reality series Married at First Sight. With Decision Day just a few short weeks away, one couple's relationship appears to be growing in the right direction.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sept. 30's brand-new episode, Bennett Kirschner expressed high hopes for his date with wife Amelia Fatsi.

"I'm a little nervous," he teased in the preview. "But if the time and place is right and I build up the courage to say it, I hope she feels the same."

Ladies and gentlemen, if you couldn't already guess, Bennett is ready to say, "I love you!" After the pair enjoyed an afternoon hike in the woods, the artistic director of a theatre company revealed what happened away from the cameras.

"Just a few footsteps away, right down there, I told Amelia for the very first time that I love her," he revealed. "And I haven't gotten much of a response yet but we're having a good time."

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Don't worry, romantics. It does get sweeter.

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Amelia replied, "I love you too."

Bennett asked before kissing his wife on the lips, "You do, really? Wow!"

For those late to the party, season 11 of Married at First Sight documents five couples in New Orleans who all agreed to marry a stranger. With help from experts including Dr. Viviana Coles, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Pastor Cal Robertson, each couple must decide at the end of eight weeks if they want to stay married or get a divorced.

If Decision Day was today, we may know what Amelia and Bennett would decide.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime.

