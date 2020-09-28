A Former Pussycat Doll Is Tired of Being "Self-Conscious" About Her Labia on Dr. 90210

When Dr. 90210 makes its return to E! tonight at 10 p.m., don't be surprised if you recognize one of the patients!

It turns out Jessi Peralta, an OG member of the famous Pussycat Dolls Burlesque Revue, is turning to one of the all-female surgeons on the show for help with one of her biggest insecurities: her labia.

In the above sneak peek clip, Jessi pays a visit to Dr. Cat Begovic—a self-described "pioneer" of vaginal cosmetic surgery—and explains that she started feeling this way after suffering from a birthing injury.

"I had some tearing on my labia. They tried to sew it up," Jessi explains. "I could feel the thread being pulled through the skin, but because I didn't have any pain medication, I pretty much wimped out."

Dr. Cat is definitely taken aback at this point.

"You didn't wimp out!" she responds. "I mean, who could have sutures in that area without any numbing medication? I'm sure that was very challenging and painful."