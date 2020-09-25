Why Kelsea Ballerini Wound Up Releasing Two Albums in the Same Year

A change for the better.

Kelsea Ballerini's third studio album kelsea was specifically designed to launch a huge tour, where fans of the country star would pack into concert venues and belt out all of the new, upbeat songs. However, it just so happened to be released "right before everything shut down," she explained in an exclusive conversation with E!'s Carissa Culiner on Sept. 25's Daily Pop.

"I worked really hard on kelsea the album and it was just unfortunate the week that we put it out was kind of the week the world shut down," she said, looking back at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "I almost kind of had to go through this, like, grieving process of grieving these plans and the tour and the release that I had worked towards and planned for months."

Once some time had passed, a piece of advice from a loved one was able to change Kelsea's perspective on the matter.

As the 27-year-old singer recalled, she was told, "Don't discard it. Find a way to fall back in love with it."