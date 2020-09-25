Why Scheana Shay's Friendship Status With Lala Kent Is Raising Eyebrows

Scheana Shay's friendship with Lala Kent is not exactly good as gold.

On Sept. 19, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star invited her closest friends including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute to find out the sex of her baby. Spoiler: She is having a baby girl with fiancé Randall Emmett.

For those wondering where Scheana was, the SUR employee revealed she wasn't invited.

"I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands," she revealed on the Sept. 25 episode of her Scheananigans podcast. "Over the last few months, we haven't really talked honestly."

In fact, Scheana went on to describe Lala's actions after she suffered a miscarriage and later chose to grieve in Palm Springs, Calif. According to the "Good as Gold" singer, she had a phone conversation where Lala could hear "the panic and terror in my voice."

Instead of coming over to check on her while she was also in Palm Springs, Scheana claims Lala chose to have dinner instead. "I needed her and she wasn't there because she had dinner with celebrities," she shared before noting the guests were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. "Let's be real."