Why Scheana Shay's Friendship Status With Lala Kent Is Raising Eyebrows

Scheana Shay's friendship with Lala Kent is not exactly good as gold.
On Sept. 19, the pregnant Vanderpump Rules star invited her closest friends including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute to find out the sex of her baby. Spoiler: She is having a baby girl with fiancé Randall Emmett.
For those wondering where Scheana was, the SUR employee revealed she wasn't invited.
"I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands," she revealed on the Sept. 25 episode of her Scheananigans podcast. "Over the last few months, we haven't really talked honestly."
In fact, Scheana went on to describe Lala's actions after she suffered a miscarriage and later chose to grieve in Palm Springs, Calif. According to the "Good as Gold" singer, she had a phone conversation where Lala could hear "the panic and terror in my voice."
Instead of coming over to check on her while she was also in Palm Springs, Scheana claims Lala chose to have dinner instead. "I needed her and she wasn't there because she had dinner with celebrities," she shared before noting the guests were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. "Let's be real."
"It just showed her priorities," Scheana explained. "Here's the thing, I don't care who it was for dinner, she could have explained to them, ‘One of my close friends is going through something really, really bad. I'm going to stop by and check on her for five minutes. I'll be late to dinner.'"
Back in June, Scheana revealed on her podcast that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies. Unfortunately, her first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage.
One co-star who has been and remains a good friend is Brittany. While fans just learned that the Bravolebrity is expecting her first baby with Jax Taylor, Scheana says she knew far in advance.
"Brittany told me weeks ago that she was pregnant and she said she wanted to tell me even sooner but she said, ‘I was just being so sensitive because I don't know exactly how you're feeling after the miscarriage,'" Scheana recalled. "I was overjoyed for them but I was so appreciative that she took a second to think about my feelings before she told me and let me know before the public found out. "
