Vin Diesel Just Dropped...a Song?! Listen to "Feel Like I Do" Here

Vin Diesel may be a superstar on screen, but now, he's giving music a try with his debut single, “Feel Like I Do.”

By Kaitlin Reilly Sep 25, 2020 6:19 PMTags
MusicVin DieselCelebrities
Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel just temporarily hit the brakes on acting in order to release a new song. 

On Friday, Sept. 25, Diesel dropped a new dance track—and it's definitely a bop! Titled "Feel Like I Do," the new song hails from Palm Tree Records, a Sony Music venture co-founded by Kygo. The debut single was produced by Petey Martin, a "close collaborator" of Diesel's, according to a press release.

One day before releasing the song, Diesel took to Instagram to tease what was to come. 

"For so long, I have been promising to release music... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone," he wrote of his fans. "Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud."

Back in August, Diesel updated fans on his progress in the recording studio.

"I just heard a master of a song that's coming out that I was able to do during these unprecedented COVID times. I am so excited for you all to hear it," Diesel explained in the Instagram video. "Shout out to all of you who encouraged me to continue my passion for singing. Boy did that outlet come in handy during these past six months."

photos
Ten Vin Diesel Facts

Though this is Diesel's first single, he has shown an interest in music for years now.

In February of 2017, Kygo added Diesel's voice to a remix of his Selena Gomez collaboration "It Ain't Me." Later that year, Diesel rapped on stage with Nicky Jam at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. 

Sadly, we won't be able to dance to Diesel's new track in the club for some time...but at least we can turn it up in the car.

