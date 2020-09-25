The MixtapE! Presents Zayn, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
It's been a week, music fans.
But here we are, having survived another seven days, with a weekend to look forward to and a glut of new releases from every corner of the industry to wade through.
From the second-most exciting new project in Zayn Malik's life to a duo of drops from arguably two of the hottest humans on Earth, and everything in between, these are our picks for the best of the week's best.
Your playlist for the weekend of Sept. 25-27 has arrived. Enjoy!
Zayn — "Better"
It's been a busy week for the former One Direction star. Not only did he and Gigi Hadid welcome their first child into the world, but he's kicked off his third album era with this smooth slice of R&B that reminds he's got some of the silkiest vocals in the game.
Jennifer Lopez & Maluma — "Pa' Ti + Lonely"
Ahead of the release of their movie Marry Me next year, two of the sexiest singers on the planet have dropped a pair of steamy songs that absolutely crackle thanks to their undeniable chemistry. While both are more than worthy of your time, we're partial to the moody mid-tempo drama of "Lonely." It's a slow burn built for late-night listens.
Kylie Minogue — "Magic"
Kylie wasn't kidding when she named her forthcoming 15th studio album Disco. This latest tease, the second single from the LP, is glittering and glorious, an ode to the dance floor that radiates warmth. Is it November yet?
Bree Runway — "Little Nokia"
If you're not familiar with this rising star out of the U.K. yet, now is the time to get acquainted. She's quickly making a name for herself with a unique sound she calls "destructive pop." This newest release is a great example of her genre-melding approach. She mixes heavy-metal guitar riffs and hip-hop structure with an overarching pop polish. There's nothing else quite like it out there. We can't wait for her debut mixtape, but until then, we'll keep this one on repeat.
Joji — "Your Man"
This closing track on the Japanese-born singer's new LP, Nectar, is an absolute stunner. A romantic piece of pulsating house music, it's reminiscent of The Chemical Brothers in the best way possible. A true delight.
Royal Blood — "Trouble's Coming"
We don't really have anywhere to strut our stuff these days, but if we did, we'd be out there stomping around to this delicious new release from the British rock duo. The first taste of their upcoming third album, it's cloaked in a menacing glamour. Trouble may be coming, but when it sounds this good, who's complaining?
Carla Morrison — "Ansiedad"
The Latinx indie-pop star may be singing about her anxiety here—that's the title's literal translation—but there's nothing to fret over. This might be one of the dreamiest songs about worry we've ever heard.
Mustafa — "Air Forces"
On only his third single ever, the Toronto-based Muslim poet solidifies his position as one of the year's most thrilling new voices. Co-produced by Frank Dukes and Jamie xx, the minimalist track centered around a Sudanese tribal chant—an homage to Mustafa's heritage—has a haunting quality that's guaranteed to linger long after you've listened. A revelatory release.
Maude Latour — "Block Your Number"
If you're getting impatient waiting for Lorde to release anything new, allow Maude to scratch your itch. The New York-based newcomer has a vocal quality that's startlingly similar to the Kiwi star, which she perfectly accentuates with a rock-inflected synth-pop sensibility. This one's exciting.
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs — "Heartbreak"
Just two British producers collaborating on a next-level tribute to the disco scene of the '70s and '80s, centered around a sample from classic club hit "Weekend" by Class Action.
Bonus Tracks:
Melanie Martinez — "The Bakery"
Jessie Reyez — "NO ONE'S IN THE ROOM"
LØLØ — "Dear First Love"
Tiësto — "The Business"
Blu DeTiger — "Cotton Candy Lemonade"
Happy listening!