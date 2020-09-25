Channing Tatum Lets Fans Know "Daddy's Back" With Sexy Shirtless Selfie

Channing Tatum knows how to deliver a shirtless selfie.

The Magic Mike star took to Instagram to let fans know that "daddy is finally back" with a shirtless black and white photo from what looks to be a dressing room.

"It's been a long road back. Injuries, life shit, and just insanity in general. Ha daddy is finally back boooi!!," the caption began. "Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you."

While it's not completely clear what he meant by "back," the 40-year-old dad showed off his impressive torso, ripped arms and 8-pack abs like he never left.

The caption continued, "I'm gonna make ya proud. Let's goo. Also peep the purell bottle. Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha."

Channing is currently working on a new film titled Dog, which he is co-directing, co-writing, producing and, of course, starring in.