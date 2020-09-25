Mandy MooreGigi & Zayn's BabyBuddy ValastroChristina AnsteadPhotosVideos

Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant: Look Back at Her Fairy-Tale Romance With Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child. The royal baby is due in early 2021. Scroll on to see photos of their 10-year royal romance.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 25, 2020 12:23 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesRoyalsCelebritiesPrincess Eugenie
Related: 12 Must-See Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

The Royal Family is about to get a little bigger.

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with Jack Brooksbank. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Friday, Sept. 25.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021," the 30-year-old royal wrote on the social platform along with a baby emoji. She also posted a photo of the future parents holding a pair of baby bear slippers and another picture of them smiling from ear to ear. 

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news via the Royal Family's official Twitter account, as well. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the tweet read. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The announcement came almost two years after Eugenie and Jack tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. As royal admirers will recall, the bride wore a dress by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos for the big day along with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara.

photos
6 Celeb Wedding Dresses That Look Like Princess Eugenie's

The October 2018 ceremony took place less than a year after Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement and gave fans their first look at her pink sapphire ring.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Demi Lovato Is "Done" With Fiancé Max Ehrich Following Engagement

2

Katy Perry Shares Her First Glimpse Into Motherhood After Giving Birth

3

Watch the Explosive Southern Charm Season 7 First Look

While the future parents have not yet been married for two years, they've already been together for a decade. In fact, they celebrated their 10-year anniversary in April.

To look back at their fairy-tale romance, check out the gallery below.

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children
A Royal Baby Announcement

Eugenie announced her pregnancy on Sept. 25, 2020. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." she wrote along with a baby emoji and a picture of a pair of tiny slippers.

Instagram
10 Years of Love

The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on April 24, 2020.

Pool/Max Mumby for Getty Images
The Big Day

The bride and groom exchanged vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Oct. 12, 2018. The princess wore a gown by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos for the ceremony, as well as the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara. She carried a bouquet that featured Lily of the Valley, Stephanotis pips, hints of baby blue thistles, white spray roses, trailing ivy and sprigs of myrtle from Osbourne House.

 

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
They're Engaged!

The newly engaged couple stands together in the picture gallery at Buckingham Palace after they announced their engagement, which occurred in Nicaragua earlier this month. In the photo, Princess Eugenie wears a dress by Erdem and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Bling Finger

The princess wore a coral-colored, oval-shaped padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds for her engagement photo session in London, England.

Instagram
River of Love

Sarah Ferguson wrote, "I always say that the river flows well to it’s destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock #engagement #eugieandjack." 

Instagram
Joyful Union

Eugenie's proud mom posted this Instagram with the caption, "Total joy #engagement."

Instagram
Float On

Upon the engagement announcement, Sarah Ferguson posted this photo of her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law on her Instagram with the caption. "They float with laughter and love .. although a boat helps! #engagement #eugieandjack @hrhthedukeofyork."

James Devaney/WireImage
Sports Fans

The pair had fun while getting their taste of America at the Brooklyn Nets Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2017 in New York City. 

Twitter
Coupled Up

This photo was shared from Duke of York's official Instagram with the caption, "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

James Devaney/WireImageJulian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Race Ya

Wearing some very regal looking ensembles, Princess Eugenie and Jack once again were spotted on the fourth day of Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse on June 23, 2017 in Ascot, England. 

Dave Benett/Getty Images
Launch Time

Before they were engaged, the longtime couple attend the Leo's At The Arts Club Launch Party on October 9, 2017 in London, England. 

David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
June 28, 2017

The couple attends The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party co-hosted by Chanel at The Serpentine Gallery on June 28, 2017 in London, England. 

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Mercury Rising

The beaming couple attended the second annual Freddie For A Day event in memory of Queen's late frontman Freddie Mercury, at The Savoy Hotel on September 3, 2012 in London, England. The evening of comedy and music marked what would have been Freddie Mercury's 66th birthday in aid of The Mercury Phoenix Trust. 

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Bet On Me

Princess Eugenie and Jack, who was holding a betting slip, watched the racing as they attended day 4 of Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2015 in Ascot, England.

Indigo/Getty Images
The Race Is on

Years ago, the two were all smiles at day five of Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2011 in Ascot, England.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Mates for Life

They were photographed here at Elephant Parade auction in aid of The Elephant Family at Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 30, 2010 in London, England. 

Instagram
Funny About Love

After the engagement news, Sarah Ferguson showed this sweet photo of Eugenie and Jack goofing off.

Hibner.co.uk
London Fogg

Princess Eugenie and Jack are all smiles leaving the launch party of Mr Fogg's in London on May 22, 2013.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on E! before it moves to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Why Demi Lovato Is "Done" With Fiancé Max Ehrich Following Engagement

2

Katy Perry Shares Her First Glimpse Into Motherhood After Giving Birth

3

Watch the Explosive Southern Charm Season 7 First Look

4

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Break Up 2 Months After Engagement

5
Exclusive

Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's First Days With Their Baby Girl