Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split 2 Months After Engagement
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Split: Relive Their Whirlwind Romance in Quarantine

Demi Lovato has called off her engagement to Max Ehrich. Look back on the Hollywood couple's whirlwind romance that began in March 2020.

By Mike Vulpo Sep 24, 2020 11:39 PMTags
BreakupsDemi LovatoCouplesCelebrities
Demi Lovato may just want to give her heart a break.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, E! News confirmed the music superstar called off her engagement to Max Ehrich nearly two months after receiving a special proposal. It's a major update for a couple that captivated fans with their whirlwind romance that began in March 2020. 

After exchanging flirty messages on social media, Max began quarantining at Demi's house. The sparks immediately began to fly with the Young and the Restless alum proposing in July. 

"Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," Demi wrote on social media earlier this summer. "We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F--K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!"

She continued, "I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before. I can't explain it or you. You're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous."

photos
2020 Celebrity Breakups

Despite the heartfelt Instagram tributes and PDA-filled photos, the pair ultimately couldn't keep the spark alive.

Take a trip down memory lane in our gallery below and look back on the couple's whirlwind romance.

Michael Buckner for Shutterstock, Erik Pendzich for Shutterstock
Relationship Rumors

Reports about the couple's budding romance started spreading in March 2020.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," a source told E! News at the time. "He is a good influence on Demi, and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via FaceTime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads."

Instagram
A Sweet Social Media Moment

In March, Lovato accidentally crashed Ehrich's Instagram Live video, fueling the dating rumors.

Instagram
Falling in Love

In April, the duo sparked engagement rumors. While a proposal hadn't happened just yet, a source told E! News "Demi and Max are falling in love and [are] so happy together."

"This time has been very special because they have been one-on-one with no distractions or stress from outside life," the insider continued. "They've really gotten to know each other on a different level. He hasn't left, and it's just the two of them. She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great, and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far it's working very well."

YouTube
Cute Cameos

Lovato and Ehrich were among the many celebrities to appear in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U" music video in May.

"Happy to be a part of something so special right now," Lovato wrote alongside a clip of the couple dancing and kissing in the video. "Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell...  #stuckwithu."

 

Instagram
Meant to Be

In 2011, Ehrich tweeted, "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant." Lovato resurfaced the tweet in May and wrote, "We love a little manifestation."

Demi Lovato / Instagram
Romantic Getaway

"Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram in June. "I went to work on a project, but it was so nice to get away for a couple days. Thank you for making me so happy my dear. I love going on adventures with you."

Demi Lovato / Instagram
Birthday Kisses

"BAAAYYBEEE—I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick:
Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN. We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F--K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!" Lovato wrote on The Young and the Restless star's birthday back in June. "I spend my days with you, barefaced and in a bathing suit. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before. I can't explain it or you. You're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous. You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life, and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together. Here's to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich."

Instagram
Fireworks

"Oh man this might be my favorite pic of us so far," the artist caption this July 4 snapshot. "Thank you for making me the happiest. I love yew soooo much @maxehrich."

Instagram
Engaged

"When you begin to actually process your evening and realize that you're ENGAGED...TO YOUR SOULMATE!!!!" Lovato wrote on Instagram Stories underneath a photo of her sparkler.

Instagram
Road Trip

When summer came to an end, Max headed to Atlanta to film a new project called Southern Gospel. As for Demi, she chose to rent an RV and experience a road trip with her man. "Demi insisted on being with Max in Atlanta the entire time he will be filming," a source told E! News. "They are inseparable and she doesn't like to be without him."

 

Instagram
Trouble in Paradise

Towards the end of September 2020, fans began to speculate that Demi and Max's relationship was on the rocks.  Several tweets emerged pointing out Demi's sister Dallas Lovato, friends Matthew Scott Montgomery and Max Lea and her makeup artist Jill Powell no longer followed Max on Instagram. 

Instagram
It's Over

On Sept. 24, E! News confirmed that Demi ended her engagement to Mex two months after getting engaged. 

