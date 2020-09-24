Kristin Cavallari Proves Summer Isn’t Over Yet With a Racy Topless Photo

It looks like Kristin Cavallari is single and ready to mingle.

The television star is proving that September is still bathing suit season as she shared a risqué topless pic on Instagram on Thursday.

"Pretending it's Positano," the 33-year-old star captioned the racy photo, which captured her from behind on a boat wearing white bikini bottoms and nothing else. Well, her E! show may be over, but her summer certainly isn't. As her stylist Dani Michelle put it, "MEOWWWW."

The mom of three escaped to Catalina Island for what appears to be a much-needed vacay before the release of her new cookbook, True Comfort, which will offer up more than 100 gluten-free recipes when it's released on Sept. 29. She recently told fans on Instagram, "Over 2 years in the making and it's finally almost here. Cannot wait to share this labor of love with you guys."

It's been a year of big changes for Kristin, who announced the end of her hit E! show Very Cavallari in May and her divorce from former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in April.