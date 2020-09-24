Ashley Graham Makes a Fierce Return to the Runway 8 Months After Giving Birth

Ashley Graham can do it all. Pandemic or not, the new mom strutted her stuff on the runway at Fendi's fashion show during Milan Women's Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
For her big return to the runway, just eight months after giving birth, the model donned a black-and-white, wispy wrap dress and handbag for the spring/summer 2021 show.
She welcomed son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin with husband Justin Ervin in January after 10 years of marriage together.
Graham gave a sneak peek at some of her "Backstage shenanigans" in Italy. In the behind-the-scenes Instagram clip, she wore a mask and said, "The show must go on" in reference to the coronavirus pandemic that has now affected three seasons of Milan Fashion Week.
Graham also proudly pumped milk backstage, saying, "Hair did, getting makeup done and pumping!"
On Thursday, Sept. 24, she walked another show in Milan for Etro, this time rocking a stunning navy ball gown with a black belt. She wrote on Instagram of the fierce look, "mama is snatched for @etro SS21," adding, "thank you to the whole team for feeling like family the moment I met you! i'm obsessed with my Sophia Loren look!!!!! bellisima Etro!!
Graham has been refreshingly candid about her experiences as a new mom. She changed her baby's diaper on the floor of a Staples store. She got real about wearing disposable diapers herself. She shared a raw photo of herself in pain while giving birth. And now she's back on the runway.
It's all part of her mission to empower mothers and women. The A New Model author captioned the home birth photo in March, "This is the face of my greatest strength. The greatest pain I've ever known and the greatest accomplishment that I've ever achieved." And continued, "Despite whatever pain or trial we have all experienced as women, we are also strong, powerful and capable of accomplishing greatness."
Graham believes in being honest about what motherhood looks like. "No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it's not all rainbows and butterflies!" the 32-year-old has said.
Although Fendi was allowed to host its fashion show with models on the runway, guests had to maintain social distancing. The venue, which can fit 1,500 guests, was capped at 150, The Guardian reported. The only of the four major fashion cities to have traditional runway shows, Milan will see more than 20 fashion events this week.
In London, Victoria Beckham debuted a digital collection with her husband David and three of her kids as the only guests. Over in New York, designer Christian Siriano threw a fashion show in his backyard this month.
Check out Graham's behind-the-scenes video below.