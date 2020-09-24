Inside Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's "Emotional" First Days With Their Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are in baby bliss.

According to a source, the new parents welcomed their baby girl in New York City this week. The insider exclusively tells E! News that Zayn and Yolanda Hadid, as well as Zayn's mom, Trisha Malik, were by the model's side as she went through a holistic-based labor and delivery.

The insider shares, "Everything went smoothly and she is recovering at her penthouse."

But more than anything, the source says the 25-year-old is elated to be a mom. "Gigi is on a high and can't believe they created an angel. She's truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl," the source describes, adding that the same can be said of Zayn.

The source continues, "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."