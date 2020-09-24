Kirby Jenner Reveals What He'll Do Once KUWTK Goes Off the Air

Kirby Jenner is planning his next career move.
With Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end in 2021, Kendall Jenner's "fraternal twin brother" stopped by The Soup Wednesday and discussed his plans for the future. Of course, Kirby didn't come empty handed as he brought host Jade Catta-Preta a Kim Kardashian-approved salad.
"My sister Kimberly told me to bring you a salad," the Quibi personality stated. "So, you can just take that, you can shake it as much as you want."
As he continued, Kirby revealed that famed momager Kris Jenner has been "up my butt about chipping in with the family bills." Per Kirby, his amateur modeling career hasn't been "lucrative" for him.
Kirby explained, "So, I've been watching a ton of reality TV to get inspired on my next career move."
During a segment, dubbed "Kirby's Korner," the amateur model walked through the reality TV moments that have inspired him.
Unsurprisingly, one of the inspiring moments came from the KUWTK season 19 premiere.
Kirby shared, "My idea first came to me when my mom and older sisters invited this hippie lady over for a class in cuddling."
After the KUWTK clip concluded, Kirby revealed that he wants to make the pillows featured in the Cuddle Sanctuary.
"As I was watching my family roll around on the floor with that strange woman, all I could think about was those giant pillows they were sitting on," he relayed. "I was mesmerized."
Thus, Kirby said he plans on designing his "own line of custom, modern day pillows" that are "12 inches deep, six feet wide, eight feet tall" and includes several features.
Yet, due to his lack of engineering skills, Kirby revealed his second career interest, which was inspired by Bar Rescue.
"I came across this really tragic film about a woman fighting to keep her bar and this man who comes to her rescue," Kirby noted. "So, I've decided I want to become a serious dramatic actor."
For Kirby's audition for Jon Taffer in Bar Rescue, watch his Soup appearance above.
You can catch more of Kirby on his show, Kirby Jenner, on Quibi.