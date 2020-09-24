Rob Riggle Has Everyone Laughing During Chubby Bunny on Celebrity Game Face

It's not uncommon for comedian Rob Riggle to bring the funny.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Celebrity Game Face, the Holey Moley star has host Kevin Hart and his fellow contestants, including Mayim Bialik and Jonathan Cohen and Shanola Hampton and Daren Dukes, in stitches during a round of Chubby Bunny. Why?

Rob is tasked with naming as many fast food joints as he can while his mouth is stuffed with marshmallows. While it may sound easy, it's harder than it looks.

"Alright, start with five marshmallows in your mouth," Kevin demands. "Let's go!"

In response to Kevin's order, Rob notes, "I've got four in."

As Rob prepares for the round, his teammate Darren Leader looks on horrified.

He quips, "So not cool."

Regardless, Rob has his celebrity game face on and is ready to take this challenge by storm. At the top of the timer, the 21 Jump Street actor shouts through his stuffed mouth, "Chick-fil-A."