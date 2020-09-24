Celtics Player Gordon Hayward Misses Birth of Baby No. 4 While in NBA Bubble

Will a new baby be just the good luck charm Celtics forward Gordon Hayward needs for his next NBA game?
On Wednesday, Sept. 24, Robyn Hayward announced the couple had welcomed baby no. 4, sharing sweet pictures of their son in a Celtics onesie. They are already parents to three girls Nora Mae, Bernadette Marie and Charlotte Margaret.
"Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward," Robyn gushed on Instagram. "If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can't wait for you to meet him. We're ready to watch you tonight!"
Unfortunately, Gordon was not able to make the birth, as he remains in the NBA bubble. Those within the NBA are sequestered at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and play to empty fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Theo was born mere hours before the Celtics faced off against the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics lost by just a few points.
While some have likened the NBA bubble to college or summer camp (players reportedly enjoy video game competitions when they're not on the court) there are plenty of things that those quarantined have missed. In July, Robyn shared family photos on Instagram along with a sweet note to Gordon as he left for the NBA bubble.
"We knew NBA means lots of travel, but not for months at a time. We're so grateful for the time we've had together but in a way that makes it harder especially for the girls," Robyn wrote.
She added that next time Gordon is home, "we'll have our baby boy!"
"We miss you so much and are almost done crying, but we love you and we're so excited to watch you play!" she concluded.
Alas, the games must go on. Fortunately for Gordon, he has one more fan cheering for him at home.