KJ Apa and Camila Mendes Reveal Riverdale's "New Normal" for Make Out Scenes

Talk about killing the mood. KJ Apa revealed how he and co-star Camila Mendes are filming their make out scenes on Riverdale during the coronavirus pandemic.
Obviously, they can't stay six feet apart while kissing onscreen as Archie and Veronica. So he posted a video on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to show how they gargle with mouth wash for more than 30 seconds before every single take. They linked arms as if drinking to a toast, handed their empty paper cups to crew members wearing blue gloves and then spat it out into plastic bags. It's not as glamorous as it sounds.
Apa wrote, "our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene..." Hey, safety is their priority! Varchie is nothing if not hygienic.
Mendes reposted the video on her story with the champagne cheers emoji as if to say, "Bottoms up!"
Of course, IRL, Apa is dating model Clara Berry, while Mendes is coupled up with photographer Grayson Vaughan after splitting from co-star Charles Melton in December.
Riverdale has returned to film season five in Vancouver, B.C. once pre-production kicked off on Aug. 17. The team had two and a half episodes left from season four to shoot as well.
Betty actress Lili Reinhart explained how they quarantined for two weeks before filming in Canada, and teased to Jimmy Fallon what's ahead for season five.
"We're actually doing a, I believe, seven-year time jump in the future," Reinhart said. "We're not gonna be teenagers anymore. I'm psyched about it...I think it will be nice to play an adult."
She told Nylon magazine that she felt a bit like a "prisoner" returning to work during the pandemic. The 23-year-old said, "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f--ked."
New episodes of Riverdale are expected to drop in January 2021.