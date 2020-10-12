Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Kristin CavallariEmily in ParisCardi BPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5: The Top 8 OMG Moments

From Hannah Ferrier's firing to that butt grab, a closer look at all the shocking Below Deck Mediterranean season five moments.

By Alyssa Ray Oct 12, 2020 12:00 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoBelow Deck MediterraneanEntertainment
Related: 7 of the Most Shocking TV Exits Ever

Below Deck Mediterranean season five may be the show's most dramatic one to date.

On top of the typical drama, including crew fights and hookups, season five featured several shocking departures, including longtime Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier.

During an August episode of the upstairs-downstairs reality show, Bravo viewers watched as Captain Sandy Yawn fired the Below Deck Med OG after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among Hannah's belongings. 

"The reality is yachts go through crew," Captain Sandy exclusively shared with E!. "Once you find the crew that really gel together than you have a great season and sometimes you just have an off season."

While turnover may be expected in the yachting industry, Hannah's departure was a shock for many fans. Still, this wasn't the only shocking moment from this season.

This season featured both a health scare and an unexpected hook-up.

photos
Craziest Guests on Below Deck

For the top eight OMG moments from this season, scroll through the photo gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

Monday Cheat Sheet: Kristin Cavallari's New Man & Cardi B's Old Flame

2

Here’s What Lucas Bravo Has to Say to Emily in Paris Critics

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Bravo Fires a Deckhand

In June 2020, season five deckhand Peter Hunziker was fired from Below Deck Mediterranean.

Bravo and the show's production company, 51 Minds, revealed that Peter had been terminated after sharing an offensive post on social media.

"Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post," the network shared in a statement on Instagram. "Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes."

He was only featured in three episodes of the season.

Karolina Wojtasik / Laurent Basset/ Bravo
Lara Jumps Ship

Lara Flumiani set sail from Below Deck Mediterranean after continuously butting heads with then-Chief Stewardess, Hannah Ferrier.

While the crew members hashed out their issues, thanks to Captain Sandy Yawn, Lara chose to quit before the next charter.

"I'm not a quitter, especially before a charter, but sometimes in life, you have to choose between your happiness and a job," Lara noted in a confessional. "So, I choose my own happiness."

Although Hannah was left without a second Stewardess for the charter, she didn't mind seeing the "insubordinate" Lara go.

Bravo
Bon Voyage, Chef Kiko

The Wellington lost another crew member.

Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran was given his pink slip by Captain Sandy after whipping up an underwhelming Las Vegas-themed dinner. The meal in-question featured various fried foods for the charter guests.

Of course, Kiko's firing came following Captain Sandy's initial warning that he was going to have to step up his game. The Wellington's former Chef had previously been reprimanded for his lack of organization in the galley and for his plating skills.

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Hannah Sets Sail From Below Deck Med

The wind did not blow Hannah Ferrier's way.

In the Aug. 17 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Bravo viewers watched as Captain Sandy Yawn fired longtime chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among her belongings by co-star Malia White.

While Hannah defended on Twitter that the Valium discovered was "prescribed" and the CBD product is "legal in Spain," she told E! News that she "of course" regrets not disclosing the drugs.

"If I could do it all over again, I would've just declared them as soon as I came on board," the Below Deck Med OG stated. "It was definitely not something that was intentional. I wasn't trying to hide anything."

In regard to Hannah's firing, Captain Sandy explained in the episode, "This is Maritime law, it is called the No Tolerance Law, we have to be drug free…If I didn't address this and something, god forbid, happened, I would be taken to jail, the boat would be incarcerated and I would lose my license. What she has done is illegal."

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
A Health Scare

During a group swim, third stewardess Jessica More found herself with, what seemed like, heart palpitations.

The Below Deck Med star, who struggles with anxiety, sat down and took several deep breaths to combat her racing heart. After this incident, Captain Sandy called Jessica into her office.

Since Captain Sandy previously suffered a heart attack, she took Jessica's health scare seriously. Not only did she take Jessica' blood pressure, but she sent the results to cardiologist.

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Sealed With a Kiss

After countless flirtatious moments throughout season five, Chief Stewardess Bugsy Drake and deckhand Alex Radcliffe finally kissed during a night out with the crew.

While crew hookups are common for Below Deck Med, the will-they, won't-they dynamic made it so, when they did kiss, it was a surprise to viewers.

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Drama in the Galley

In one shocking scene, Chef Tom Checketts found himself snapping at Captain Sandy after he was delivered frozen fish.

Although The Wellington's captain tried to help, the chef continued to be fresh with his boss, which obviously didn't go over well. This tantrum occurred after Chef Tom's previous meltdown in the galley's walk-in freezer.

Not only did Captain Sandy retort that she was the"wrong person to piss off," but she fought back tears as she begged for peace and harmony as they headed into their last charter.

Greg Endries/Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
A Butt Grab Seen 'Round the World

When Jessica More spotted Aesha Scott grab her boyfriend Robert Westergaard's butt during a group photo, it was game over.

Infuriated by the accidental grab, the third stewardess warned Rob that she'd "punch" Aesha in the "f--king face" if she touched his bottom again. Thanks to Bugsy Drake's interference, Jessica calmly confronted Aesha about the incident, who didn't even realize what she did.

Although Aesha apologized for the butt grab, she felt the situation was blown out of proportion as it was an accident.

What was your favorite Below Deck Med season five moment? Be sure to let us know.

You can binge past seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock.

(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Monday Cheat Sheet: Kristin Cavallari's New Man & Cardi B's Old Flame

2

Here’s What Lucas Bravo Has to Say to Emily in Paris Critics

3

Cardi B Kisses Offset at Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Divorce

4

Kristin Cavallari Spotted Kissing Comedian During Chicago Outing

5

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss