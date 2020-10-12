Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5: The Top 8 OMG Moments

Below Deck Mediterranean season five may be the show's most dramatic one to date.

On top of the typical drama, including crew fights and hookups, season five featured several shocking departures, including longtime Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier.

During an August episode of the upstairs-downstairs reality show, Bravo viewers watched as Captain Sandy Yawn fired the Below Deck Med OG after undeclared Valium and a CBD pen were found among Hannah's belongings.

"The reality is yachts go through crew," Captain Sandy exclusively shared with E!. "Once you find the crew that really gel together than you have a great season and sometimes you just have an off season."

While turnover may be expected in the yachting industry, Hannah's departure was a shock for many fans. Still, this wasn't the only shocking moment from this season.

This season featured both a health scare and an unexpected hook-up.