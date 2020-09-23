Hilary Duff Takes Us Inside Her Home, and Yes It's What Dreams Are Made Of

Hilary Duff gets to "Wake Up" in the home of her dreams—and ours!

The Younger star gave fans a tour of her crib for Architectural Digest's Open Door series on Wednesday, Sept. 23. She showed off her chicken coop, indoor slide and even where she gave birth to her daughter, Banks, in October 2018.

The latest addition to her 5,260-square-foot Beverly Hills home is an outdoor quarantine hangout space, with chairs spaced six feet apart for friends to visit. It's near the chicken coop, which Duff called a "fun project for me." She comes out to give her six hens treats every day and chills with them, "because I'm a dork," as she put it.

Her garden is also complete with a treehouse, in ground trampoline, herb garden, pool and waterslide. "I like to say it's for the kids but it's really for me," she joked.