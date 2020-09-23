Vanessa BryantKristin CavallariChristina AnsteadThe HillsPhotosVideos

Fall Trend Watch: Detailed Denim

Shop denim dresses, jackets, skirts and jeans with interesting details.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 23, 2020 11:43 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-Comm: Fall trend detailed denim

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Has it been months since you've worn a pair of jeans? Same. But that's all about to change with one of our favorite trends for fall: detailed denim. Whether that's denim dresses, jackets, skirts or jeans, these finds take basic denim to the next level. They're either distressed, or feature cool embroidery…it's all about the interesting details. 

Below, our favorite detailed denim finds for fall at a variety of price points.

read
The Cutest Cozy Athleisure Pieces for Fall

Hourglass Belted Denim Mini Dress

This belted denim mini dress is so cute on. You can accessorize it in so many different ways, and thanks to its seaming and tighter bottom, it gives you a feminine hourglass shape.

$99
& Other Stories

Levi's Premium Cocoon Bomber Jacket

This aviator-style denim jacket is lined with warm sherpa for an awesome mixed-texture look.

$148
Levi's

Trending Stories

1

Buddy Valastro's Hand Impaled During "Terrible" Bowling Accident

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

BlankNYC Zip Detail Denim Miniskirt

How adorable is this denim mini skirt? We love its edgy zipper details. 

$88
Nordstrom

BDG Denim Hooded Bomber Jacket

This hooded bomber jacket has a cropped fit and is a great wardrobe addition for fall. 

$89
Urban Outfitters

Rigid Denim A-Line Mini Skirt in Lunar Wash

You'll get so much wear out of this black denim midi skirt with an edgy zipper down the front. It pairs perfectly with fall sweaters.

$88
$75
Madewell

Free Assembly Essential Slim Jeans with Exposed Button Front

These uber-affordable jeans have eye-catching exposed buttons and a high-rise fit.

$27
Walmart

Paige Mayslie Denim Utility Jumpsuit

How hot is this army green jumpsuit? It's comfortable and casual while being fashion-forward. 

$269
Anthropologie

Royce Denim Miniskirt

We love the little zippered pockets on this light-wash mini skirt. Pair it with all of your fall sweaters.

$80
Nordstrom

LC Lauren Conrad Feel Good High-Waisted Flare Jeans

Between the exposed buttons and flare legs, these jeans are totally '70s. You can shop them in short, standard and tall lengths. 

$50
$32
Kohl's

PacSun Over The Moon Mom Jeans

Check out the adorable moon embroidery on these mom jeans. We love their vintage, celestial feel.

$60
PacSun

Frame Ultra Crop Denim Jacket

This cropped denim jacket with a frayed hem pairs perfectly with high-waisted bottoms. It hits at the smallest part of your waist for a flattering look. 

$345
$207
Nordstrom

PacSun Knee Panel High Waisted Jeggings

Check out the unique knee panel on these curve-hugging, high-waisted jeans. Super cute. 

$38
$55
PacSun

Up next, Walmart's new Free Assembly clothing line is perfect for fall layering. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Buddy Valastro's Hand Impaled During "Terrible" Bowling Accident

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

4

Lauren Conrad Reveals Why She Distanced Herself From The Hills

5

Machine Gun Kelly Didn't Think Love "Could Exist" ... Until Megan Fox