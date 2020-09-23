Vanessa BryantKristin CavallariThe HillsFather of the BridePhotosVideos

Checking In on The Hills Cast: See Where Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and More Stars Are Now

Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port and Kristin Cavallari all made headlines this week. To see where The Hills alums are now, check out the gallery.

By Elyse Dupre, Sarah Grossbart Sep 23, 2020 9:09 PMTags
The HillsLauren ConradKristin CavallariWhitney PortCelebrities
Related: Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made

It's been a decade since The Hills ended. However, fans still can't get enough of the friendships (and frenemies) formed on the MTV hit. 

Take Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, for instance. The former co-stars virtually reunited for a recent episode of Dear Media's With Whit podcast and answered the questions loyal followers have been wanting to know for years—including whether the two are still friends.

"My answer to them is always … it's friends that you went to college with," Port said. "Like, good friends that you had really special experiences with, that you always have love for, but that you don't always keep in touch with." 

Conrad seemed to agree.

"I think, like, what you said is perfectly describing it," she added. "I have so much love in my heart for you and, like, we shared this really weird, unique thing and I think it is, it's like old college friends … I'll always remember you like that and I'll never have that with anybody else."

photos
Love Lives of The Hills Stars

During their chat, LC admitted she "needed a clean break for a minute to kind of emotionally recover" after she stopped filming in 2009. She said she had to "step away from this world" and "heal in a way" so she could figure out who she truly wanted to be.

They weren't the only alums to recently make headlines. Kristin Cavallari has also been at the top of fans' minds. Not only is she getting ready to release her new cookbook, True Comfort, but she also recently opened up to People about her divorce from Jay Cutler, calling it one of the "hardest decisions" she's ever had to make. 

To see how the lives of The Hills and Laguna Beach stars have changed, check out the gallery below. As for the future, the rest is still unwritten.

 

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

Rapper FXXXXY Dead at 25

MTV; Getty Images
Lauren Conrad

Literal LOL at Teen Vogue's Lisa Love telling Lauren, "You'll always be known as the girl who didn't go to Paris." (A line actually lifted from Vogue's Anna Wintour, a 2019 Hills deep dive revealed.) More than a decade after that (admittedly questionable) decision and her subsequent split from Jason Wahler, LC has earned a few more laudatory descriptors: New York Times best-selling author; co-founder of The Little Market, with a mission to empower female artisans worldwide; and, of course, fashion designer, her Kohl's Line LC  Lauren Conrad just the start of her now wide-ranging lifestyle empire. Now long past fights outside Les Deux, she married Something Corporate rocker and law school grad William Tell in a 2014 Pinterest wedding of our dreams. This past October, their second son, Charlie Wolf Telljoined 3-year-old brother Liam James Tell

Getty Images; Bravo
Kristin Cavallari

Everyone's favorite bad girl went from being a (well-compensated) s--t-stirrer to full-on boss with her successful lifestyle brand, Uncommon James opening its second brick-and-mortar location in Chicago last fall. Rounding out her growing empire: a Chinese Laundry shoe line and two cookbooks, with True Comfort coming out Sept. 29, a little more than two years after New York Times best-seller, True Roots. Teammates for 10 years, she and retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler welcomed sons Camden Jack Cutler, 8, and Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 6, and daughter Saylor James Cutler, 4, before splitting in April 2020

Getty Images
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

One of the more surprising reinventions saw The Hills' resident villains transform into dedicated parents to 2-year-old Gunner Stone Pratt, entirely self-aware of their place in the annals of reality television. Following an admittedly rocky season that saw them take their marital problems (either real or contrived for headlines) to any show that would have them—Celebrity Big Brother (UK version), I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of HereMarriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars—they successfully lobbied to make Speidi famous again, spearheading 2019's The Hills: New Beginnings reboot. "Reality TV is kind of a career for Spencer and I at this point," Heidi explained to Vogue. Though, having learned from their years of overspending, they also have a few side hustles thanks to their podcast and his Pratt Daddy crystal business.  

MTV
Brody Jenner

His original stint on The Hills saw him juggling purported romances with both Lauren and Kristin and set the tone for the interest in his love life that would continue even after he stepped off camera to lean into his work as a DJ. (His 2015 E! series Sex With Brody may not have helped things.) Though it appeared he'd found his forever when he wed now-Hills costar Kaitlynn Carter in a 2018 Indonesian ceremony, the two ended their romance in 2019. He's gone on to date TikTok star Daisy Keech and model Josie Canseco and may have just found a winner in new gal Briana Jungwirth, who, just a month in, received Kaitlynn's seal of approval. "Brody and Kaitlynn have maintained a cordial friendly relationship since splitting," an insider tells E! News. "They still hang out from time to time and Kaitlynn likes to spend time with their dogs they once shared."

MTV; audrinapatridge.com
Audrina Patridge

A reality TV pro at this point, Lauren and Heidi's camera-ready neighbor followed up her Hills gig with a 2010 spin through the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, her own VH1 series, Audrina and a short-lived hosting stint on NBC's traveling series 1st Look. Now back on MTV with Speidi, Brody, et. al, she also dove into the world of designing with her Prey Swim line. And while she's dated after her messy divorce from BMX biker Corey Bohan, revisiting an old romance with Ryan Cabrera and sharing an entirely unsuccessful dinner date with Justin Bobby Brescia, her number one these days is 4-year-old daughter Kirra Max Bohan

MTV; Getty Images
Whitney Port

The girl who did go to Paris (except, not really, as she revealed to Vogue) enjoyed a brief stint in The City in 2008 before heading back to Los Angeles, with future husband Tim Rosenman, an associate producer on her NYC-based spinoff, in tow. A judge on the eighth cycle of Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model, she now juggles her Love, Whit line with Rent the Runway and With Whit podcast alongside her return to The Hills and her 3-year-old son Sonny Sanford Rosenman

MTV; Getty Images
Stephen Colletti

When he's not giving us new material for our LC-Kristen-Stephen love triangle fan fic, Laguna's resident heartthrob is focused on building a pretty solid acting career. He was a recurring castmember on the CW's One Tree Hill for five seasons and starred as Taylor Swift's love interest in her "White Horse" music video. He also had a temporary gig as an MTV VJ on Total Request Live (the original, not the reboot). His latest: the 2018 TV movie Hometown Christmas and an indie pilot, Everyone Is Doing Great, with former OTH costar James Lafferty

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Simply LA
Lo Bosworth

Truthfully, LC's BFF would prefer to be excluded from this narrative. When an exec gauged her interest in returning to The Hills, "I was like, 'F--k no!'" she recalled on a 2018 episode of her Lady Lovin' podcast. "I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for." Which, to be fair, sometimes that happens when you change careers. Now based in NYC, The International Culinary Center grad and The Lo-Down author founded Love Wellness, a line of personal care products for women, in 2016. As she recently told E! News, "I live such a different life now than I did 10 years ago."

MTV; Twitter
Jessica Smith

KCav's Laguna Beach pal has largely stayed away from reality television after her run on the MTV show ended. Following a brief return to notoriety, thanks to a 2007 DUI arrest, she settled into a quiet life in Texas with her husband, Michael Evans, "the most kind, patient, strong, amazing, loving and ridiculously handsome human I've ever met," as she put it on Instagram, and their four children. Though she has her own blog and Amazon shop, mostly, she jokes on Insta, she's "just trying not to lose a kid."

Evan Agostini/Getty Images, Rob Kim/Getty Images for Buzzfeed News
Jason Wahler

The resident bad boy of Laguna Beach and The Hills ran into nothing but trouble after his time on the reality series: drugs, DUIs, fights, arrests…you name it. It wasn't until he appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew Pinksy that he finally cleaned up. Wahler went on to marry girlfriend Ashley Slack, a relationship he claims is his first sober one, and he and "the most beautiful, loving, kind and caring woman I know" welcomed daughter Delilah Ray in August 2017. The founder and owner of Widespread Recovery, he continues to be open about his struggles, both on The Hills: New Beginnings and his YouTube series, JAWS Diaries with Jason & Ashley Wahler

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Imagess
Stephanie Pratt

Originally brought in to face off with Lauren, she befriended her instead, leading to seemingly unending drama between Stephanie and brother Spencer. Following years across the pond appearing on UK reality fare such as Celebrity Big Brother and Made in Chelsea—and one 2015 memoir detailing her struggles with bulimia, crystal meth and staying out of trouble—she headed home to The Hills....to resume stirring up drama. After a scathing takedown of her castmates (she labeled sister-in-law Heidi "evil" and Audrina "crazy"), Stephanie announced she won't be returning for season two.

MTV; Casey's Cupcakes
Casey Reinhardt

Though she wasn't an original castmember of Laguna Beach, her arrival to the reality series was a memorable one. Since then, Casey launched a successful foray into the world of confections by opening Casey's Cupcakes in Orange County. She even won Food Network's Cupcake Wars in 2011. Her home life, meanwhile, is just as sweet. Wed to Sean Brown (a relative of the late Nicole Brown Simpson) since August 2015, they share daughter Kensington Kelly Brown, 4, and son Sean Brown Jr., 2.

Stephen Shugerman for Getty Images, Dieter Schmitz/Instagram
Dieter Schmitz

Lauren and Stephen's bestie left the Beach behind for his future in hospitality and hotel management, moving first to New York and, in 2019, to Washington, D.C. where he works as general manager of the Lore Group, leading the February opening of Riggs Washington DC. He's still tight with his high school crew, though, Lauren, "proud groomsman" Stephen, Trey Phillips, and Loren Polster turning out for his 2016 Monterey, Calif. wedding to Isabell Hiebl. The pair welcomed their first child, son Nico Josef Schmitz, in September 2018.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on E! before it moves to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28!

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

2
Exclusive

Why Christina Anstead Is "Very Disappointed" Over Ant Anstead Divorce

3

Rapper FXXXXY Dead at 25

4

Lauren Conrad Reveals Why She Distanced Herself From The Hills

5

Cynthia Nixon Weighs in on Replacing Kim Cattrall in SATC