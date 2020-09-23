Oprah Winfrey and Mariah Carey Recreate Their Iconic Lip Syncing Meme

One person who should probably turn down an invite to appear on Lip Sync Battle? Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul proved once again that when it comes to lip syncing to Mariah Carey's iconic hits, it's not about the words you know, but the passion you have for the music.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Oprah posted a video sharing that longtime friend Mariah would join her on her Apple TV+ series The Oprah Conversation, set to debut Thursday, Sept. 24. In order to reveal the fun news, Oprah shared a video of her lip syncing (badly!) to Mariah's Emancipation of Mimi hit "We Belong Together" on Instagram. Oprah is so unaware of the words that Mariah stops singing to ask Siri to send Mariah the proper lyrics.

"Hey Siri, would you be a doll and send Oprah the correct lyrics to 'We Belong Together' before I see her on the 24th?" Mariah quipped.

The friendly dig is a callback to a time Mariah appeared on The Oprah Winfrey talk show in 2005. As Mariah belts out her famous single, the camera cuts to Oprah, who is mouthing the completely wrong lyrics to the tune.