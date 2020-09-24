BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Dr. 90210's Female Surgeons Take on Boobs, Vaginal Cosmetic Surgery & More!

Beauty, brains and Beverly Hills.

E!'s Dr. 90210 is finally making its return to the small screen on Monday, Sept. 28, and it's time you got to know the new, all-female cast. 

Luckily, we have a sneak peek to help you do just that!

The above clip introduces each trailblazing plastic surgeon, beginning with Dr. Cat Begovic, who proudly declares, "I pioneered vaginal cosmetic surgery."

Then there's Dr. Kelly Killeen, a self-described "breast specialist." 

Throughout the video, you not only get the opportunity to meet the cast, but also seem them in action.

Dr. Killeen comforts one patient, telling them, "What is going on with your body would ring true to almost any woman," while another one asks the youthful Dr. Michelle Lee, who specializes in facial plastic surgery, how old she is.

"Don't ever ask a woman that question," Dr. Lee teases.

Last but definitely not least is Dr. Suzanne Quardt!

"I do it all, from the snooter to the cooter!" Dr. Quardt says before bursting into a fit of laughter.

She can also be seen talking to a patient, who tells her she doesn't want her husband to ever see her naked.

"You are so young and beautiful," Dr. Quardt responds. "You should not be hiding."

As the clip continues, you get a glimpse at additional patients, and with that comes many expressions of gratitude for the surgeons.

As Dr. Quardt put it, "It's about fixing issues. It can cure a person on the inside."

Learn even more about the all-female Dr. 90210 cast by scrolling through the below gallery.

Dr. 90210 premieres Monday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
Dr. Cat Begovic

Dr. Cat's passion for Plastic Surgery and for women's transformation through procedures she performs while sharing it through social media has positioned her as a top medical influencer with a large loyal 1.2 million followers of women who are enthralled with watching her live surgeries and meticulous technique that leaves minimal bruising, nearly invisible scars, and allows for a short recovery time. Although she is well versed in all areas of plastic surgery, she is known for her signature "natural looking tummy tuck" and for being a pioneer in vaginal cosmetic surgery and rejuvenation. Most of all she is known for being an unapologetic perfectionist who demands only the best possible results for herself and an unparalleled patient experience.

Dr. Cat's never-ending ambition and belief in herself took her all the way from Harvard to California where she went to UCLA for medical school and then completed not one, but two competitive surgery residencies at UCLA - one in Head and Neck Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery and a second in Plastic Surgery.

What makes Dr. Cat unique in what she does? She cares, she listens, she's transparent and she delivers results. It is for that reason that she is one of the world's most successful plastic surgeons and her patients fly into Beverly Hills for surgery with her from all over the world.

Instagram
Dr. Kelly Killeen

Dr. Kelly Killeen is one of the best double board-certified plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills. Board certified by both the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery, she is known for stellar patient care and excellent surgical results with a commitment to detail, and to putting her patients' needs above all else.

Dr. Killeen received her medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed her residency in plastic surgery at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. She completed her residency in general surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles under the direction of Dr. Lisa Cassileth, where she was recognized for her outstanding academic achievement in surgery, leadership and clinical performance.

After launching her career with a successful practice in Kansas, Dr. Killeen moved back to Los Angeles in 2015 to join Cassileth Plastic Surgery.

Instagram
Dr. Michelle Lee

Dr. Michelle Lee is a board-certified and Ivy-league trained plastic surgeon behind some of the most natural-appearing results. She created PERK plastic surgery because life is too short to settle for anything less than the most extraordinary version of yourself.

As a scientist, Dr. Lee is dedicated to pushing back the boundaries of what's possible in the world of beauty and cosmetics without compromising patient safety. She is the first surgeon in the state of Illinois to use AirXpanders, an innovative technology designed to enable tissue expansion with breast reconstructive procedures.

Dr. Lee currently serves on the editorial board for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Journal, a publication of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. She is an active member of both the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery as well.

Always striving to keep up with cutting-edge developments, Dr. Lee is among some of the best plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills to offer the newest innovations to her patients, whether it be the latest laser technology or newly approved nipple-sparing techniques for reconstructive breast surgery.

Dr. Lee was educated at some of the world's top universities and trained by pioneers in aesthetic breast surgery, facial rejuvenation and migraine surgery. She obtained her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania on a merit scholarship. Dr. Lee then completed a six-year integrative plastic surgery residency at Case Western Reserve University. After residency, Dr. Lee was fellowship-trained in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery at Harvard Medical School's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Dr. Q
Dr. Suzanne Quardt

Dr. Suzanne Marie Quardt, referred to affectionately as "Dr. Q ™" by her many patients, is Board-Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. She received a bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in biology and then continued her education at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey-NJ Medical School campus in Newark. She graduated with honors, earning her Medical Degree (M.D.) as well as the Faculty Organization Award for Most Outstanding Research Project. Dr. Q ™ performed a Sub-Internship at the prestigious Columbia University and received a letter of recommendation from the now very famous Dr. Oz

She was accepted at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, one of the most competitive, as well as challenging, surgical training programs in the country. She did her General Surgery Residency, Plastic Surgery Residency, as well as, Research years at the LA County/USC Medical Center.

Dr. Q ™ then went on to complete a Specialty post-graduate Fellowship training program in Complex Plastic Reconstructive and Burn Reconstructive Surgery at Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, CA. She served as the Chief of Plastic Surgery at the prestigious Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage from 2009 to 2011 and has served on several Hospital Committees there.

Dr Q ™ performs all aspects of Plastic Surgery, including cosmetic surgery of the face and body, as well as, challenging cases including reconstructions after breast, skin and other cancers, trauma, and other medical conditions.

Dr. Q ™ is a member of numerous national medical societies including the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Diplomat of The American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

Don't miss the return of Dr. 90210 on Monday!

