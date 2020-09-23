One of 3 Police Officers Involved in Breonna Taylor's Fatal Shooting Charged

Former police detective Brett Hankinson has been indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for his role in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
The announcement was made Sept. 23 from Judge Annie O'Connell after a grand jury presented its decision in Louisville, Kent. Other police officers involved in the raid on Taylor's home were not criminally charged by the grand jury. According to NBC News, a warrant will soon be issued for Hankinson's arrest.
The decision comes six months after the 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed by police officers who requested and obtained a no-knock search warrant used to enter her home in connection to a narcotics investigation.
Back in June, Hankinson was served a letter from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department's Chief of Police, Robert J. Schroeder, regarding his termination.
In the letter, Schroeder stated that Hankison "violated" the Standard Operating Procedure "Obedience to Rules and Regulations" when his actions "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor."
"These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor's," the letter continued. "I make my determination pursuant to the preponderance of the evidence."
Most recently, Taylor's family reached a $12 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit involving the city of Louisville. According to Taylor's mother Tameka Palmer, it was only part of a long road to justice.
"As significant as today is, it is only the beginning of getting full justice for Breonna," she explained. "We must focus on what the full job is. We must move forward with the criminal charges, because she deserves that and so much more. Her spirit continues with us here on the ground, so say her name, Breonna Taylor."
Taylor's passing has continued to spark protests throughout the country. In addition, many Hollywood stars have shared their support for the Taylor family including Gabrielle Union, Kanye West, John Legend and Oprah Winfrey.
As for Taylor's mom, she continues to speak out and demand justice for her daughter.
"She was a great daughter, a great niece, friend, cousin," Tameka previously told NBC News. "This has affected a whole lot of people. My family, her friends, her co-workers, we've all been affected by this. Anybody who came in contact with her loved her. She just—she had that type of spirit and she cared for everybody and wanted to help and take care of any and everybody."