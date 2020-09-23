Rapper FXXXXY Dead at 25

Dallas-based rapper and producer FXXXXY has died.

According to Variety, who cited a rep for his label, the 25-year-old passed away earlier this month from complications while undergoing a routine medical procedure.

"The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing," his family said in a statement to the publication. "We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who've reached out to us in this extremely difficult time."

FXXXXY's family continued, "He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!"

Earlier this month, FXXXXY released a new single called "Paranoia / #1 Stunna." On Sept. 7, he expressed on Instagram just how grateful he was for all of the support online and on the charts.