Who Is Thalía? The Mexican Icon Describes Her Persona in a First Look at Latin Music Queens

Raise your hand if you grew up watching Thalía star in iconic telenovelas such as Marimar, Maria La Del Barrio, and Maria Mercedes.

For Latinx kids of the ‘90s, it's likely that the Mexican superstar's work was a household staple thanks to her dramatic and soapy roles, plus super catchy hits such as "Amor a La Mexicana" and "Piel Morena." Now, the glamazon who goes by a mononym is gearing up to star in a new Facebook Watch docuseries titled Latin Music Queens, which also features industry titans like Farina and Sofia Reyes.

In E! News' exclusive clip, Thalía opens up about the persona she built her celebrity on. "The Thalía that we see on TV, is that a person, or is that a character?" a producer asks to which she confidently replies, "Thalía is a person and is a character and a diva and is a singer, an actress, a business woman."