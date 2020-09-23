Lisa Vanderpump Had the Shadiest Response to Teddi Mellencamp Leaving RHOBH

Lisa Vanderpump is throwing some shade Teddi Mellencamp's way.

The Bravo star shared her honest thoughts about the news that Teddi is leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the Sept. 22 episode of her podcast All Things Vanderpump.

"I don't know, people said because she was boring. I certainly didn't have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say," the Vanderpump Rules star shared yesterday.

As RHOBH fans may remember, Lisa left the show after season 9 following Puppygate and Teddi's accusations that LVP manipulated her into bringing up claims about Dorit Kemsley's dog on camera to make Dorit look bad on the hit Bravo series.

"Also, I think there was something of contention about her business," Vanderpump said, referencing controversy surrounding the accountability coach's All In diet program. "Something about 500 calories a day. I don't know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I'm up in the night."